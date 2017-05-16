Event: Generations on the Land Summit
The Texas Agricultural Land Trust presents a summit May 17 with the goal of preparing the millennial generation for taking over stewardship of rural, working lands.
What: Generations on the Land Summit, sponsored by the Texas Agricultural Land Trust.
Who: The afternoon summit features a keynote address from Miriam Horn, author of "Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman: Conservation Heroes of the American Heartland" as well as, among other things, panel discussions on bridging the gap between generations, succession planning and a talk with the owners of Burgundy Pasture Beef on pasture to plate direct marketing.
For a complete agenda and information on registration (walk-ins are welcome)
When: Wednesday, May 17, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Doubletree Hotel, 303 W. 15th St., Austin
