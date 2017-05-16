What: Generations on the Land Summit, sponsored by the Texas Agricultural Land Trust.

Who: The afternoon summit features a keynote address from Miriam Horn, author of "Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman: Conservation Heroes of the American Heartland" as well as, among other things, panel discussions on bridging the gap between generations, succession planning and a talk with the owners of Burgundy Pasture Beef on pasture to plate direct marketing.

For a complete agenda and information on registration (walk-ins are welcome), click here.

When: Wednesday, May 17, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Doubletree Hotel, 303 W. 15th St., Austin

