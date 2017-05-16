Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz exhibited concern and caution on Tuesday over a Monday report that stated President Donald Trump had revealed highly classified intelligence to Russian officials. The junior senator from Texas further urged patience amid an increasing firestorm at the U.S. Capitol over the incident.

"It is unquestionably important to protect the sources and methods we use to collect intelligence," he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. "I'm going to wait and withhold judgment on what's been reported until I know the facts and circumstances — of what was said and what the context was."

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Trump revealed intelligence involving the Islamic State to the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the United States.

"And I'm hopeful to learn more details in a classified setting, an appropriate setting to have a briefing and understand what was communicated," Cruz added. "But I don't think we should leap to conclusions based on press reports based on anonymous sources."

"The proper way to assess a situation is to do so with facts and evidence and understanding, and I look forward to learning more about what was communicated and what wasn't," Cruz added.

Cruz's office provided a transcript of the comments to The Texas Tribune, which came amid a tense afternoon at the U.S. Capitol.

Twice on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell downplayed the controversy, calling it "drama" from the White House.

Texas congressional Democrats were enraged with the Post report, which multiple news organizations also confirmed.

"If true, first he holds victory party w Russian officials in the Oval Office and then endangers national security by sharing classified info," tweeted U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio soon after the report surfaced.

Later Monday night, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, released a statement saying impeachment ought to be a consideration: “Congress should continue a thorough investigation into this Administration’s activities and let the process lead to wherever it goes — even if it means impeachment."

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, called for Trump's impeachment on Monday — prior to the report of Trump and the intelligence revelation. He urged for such an outcome in reaction to Trump's abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey, who was investigating Trump associates for possible collusion with Russian intelligence officials.

U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, questioned the validity of the Post's report.

“The White House and National Security Council have denied the allegations about sharing classified intelligence and there is no evidence showing otherwise," Smith said in a statement. "As commander in chief, President Trump has the right to confer with global leaders in the fight against terrorism.”

Most members of the House delegation were otherwise mostly quiet on the matter dominating the Capitol as of Tuesday afternoon, ahead of their reconvening that evening following a week-long recess.

