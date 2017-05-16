Contaminated drinking water found near military bases
Contamination of drinking water near military bases in Pennsylvania has resulted in a nationwide review of water around bases where a firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals has been used.
The contamination of drinking water near military bases in Pennsylvania has resulted in a nationwide review of water around bases where a firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals has been used. According to reports, the military has examined 400 bases and found contamination around more than two dozen bases in 16 states. (Water Online)
