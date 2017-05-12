Four days before he was set to die, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Friday afternoon halted the execution of a man convicted in the 2004 robbery and murder of an 89-year-old man in his Fort Worth home. It’s the second time he’s had an execution taken off the schedule this year.

Tilon Carter, 37, filed a late appeal to the court Monday claiming the prosecution used false evidence at trial that the victim, James Tomlin, died partially from being smothered. Carter has maintained that he never intentionally killed Tomlin.

The Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday afternoon staying the execution while they look into the case. His death was set for Tuesday evening. It would have been the fifth in Texas this year.

After Tomlin's death, Carter admitted to police that he and LaKeitha Allen broke into Tomlin’s home, bound him with duct tape and robbed him, according to court filings. But he claims he didn’t smother Tomlin and left him alive but bound. The medical examiner testified during trial that Tomlin died partially from smothering, but also from “positional asphyxiation,” meaning he suffocated after being left in a dangerous position unable to move.

In his new appeal, Carter's attorney cited other pathologists who disagreed that Tomlin was killed by smothering.

“While the experts disagreed on the ultimate cause—whether Mr. Tomlin’s death was caused by positional asphyxiation or a cardiac event—they unanimously agreed that the evidence does not show that Mr. Tomlin’s death was the result of intentional smothering,” wrote Raoul Schonemann, Carter’s attorney, in his latest response to the court.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office argued Wednesday that Carter’s arguments were barred from examination because the issue should and could have been raised at an earlier time in his appeals process.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

