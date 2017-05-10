Washington has passed a bill that offers grants to public school districts to expand or create dual-language programs. But the new law has no guaranteed funding. Because the state legislature remains deadlocked on its 2017-19 budget, the money cannot be injected into the public education system. The bill pledged to provide grants of up to $200,000 for these language programs. (The Seattle Times)

