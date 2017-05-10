An international high school in Kentucky that opened almost a year ago is only open to immigrants and refugees. Nearly 3,000 refugees in the last five years have landed up in Bowling Green, a small town with a population of about 60,000 residents. Although the school intends to help these students assimilate to the U.S., some worry it could perpetuate segregation. (The Hechinger Report)

