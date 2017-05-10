The fidget fad: tools or toys?
Fidget spinners are the latest craze among school-aged children across the country. Although some say they can be used in the classroom to accommodate students who struggle with anxiety, autism or attention deficit disorders, others argue they are simply classroom distractions. (Chicago Tribune)
