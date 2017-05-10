The lack of standardized data in the education realm means records are not always easily transferable across schools and districts. Steven Gaudino of Reasoning Mind, a Houston-based nonprofit that develops online blending learning programs usable in math classrooms, says because there are no guidelines for what data points are most valuable, the company treads carefully when designing unique reporting systems for its clients. (EdSurge)

