Executive order about education creates no real change
President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order directing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to review and repeal any federal regulations that overstep legal bounds or infringe on local control. But DeVos already has the power to do so. The order was largely symbolic: a policy platform statement and not a new directive. (Education Week)
