Alaskans protest public education cuts
One school district in particular stands to lose $15 million in total, which spells serious trouble for its music, art and sports programs.
Alaskans are rallying against the state's drastic cuts to the education budget. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District plans to cut funding to its schools by about $3 million, independent of state-level reductions. It stands to lose around $15 million in total, which spells serious trouble for its music, art and sports programs. (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner)
