Alaskans are rallying against the state's drastic cuts to the education budget. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District plans to cut funding to its schools by about $3 million, independent of state-level reductions. It stands to lose around $15 million in total, which spells serious trouble for its music, art and sports programs. (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner)

