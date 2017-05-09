We're excited to announce that tickets to the 2017 Texas Tribune Festival are finally on sale! We've been planning this annual event — our signature three-day ideas conference on the University of Texas at Austin campus, featuring big names in frank discussion about politics and policy — since the moment the last one ended. Honestly, we couldn't wait to get at it again, and especially lately the big weekend (Sept. 22-24) cannot come soon enough. Post-election, as everyone knows, we're living in a state and nation that are vibrating about every single issue out there (immigration and health care chief among them) and about the guy in the White House. At our sixth fest, we hardly imagined a scenario in which he'd be president. At our seventh, we'll take measure of his time in office in an entire slate of programming dedicated to him.

In addition to the Trump Track, we'll have tracks on the media and politics, the 2018 election cycle, and the challenges for big cities in the state that has more than any other, plus the usual policy wonkery: a raft of sessions on public ed, higher ed, immigration, transportation, energy, the environment, health care and the law. We'll also have, for the first time, an entire track of podcasts recorded before a live audience. Of course we'll have a keynote track, with the best of all possible wide-ranging, world-changing conversations. And there will be the usual fun elements you've come to expect: the Friday night opening party, the food trucks over the lunch hour on Saturday, etc.

If you're a student or an educator, the above will cost you only $50. If you're a Texas Tribune member, $150. If you're a non-member, $200. But this reasonable pricing ends on May 29, when the Legislature gavels out. Our Sine Die special is, well, special. Get your tix while they're early bird cheap.

We'll announce our speakers and our full program in a few months. Trust me: It will be the most exciting ever. You will want to be there. Can't wait to see you.