Last week, House lawmakers advanced a bill requiring high school students to pass the civics test that immigrants take when applying for citizenship. We created a 10-question quiz based on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services practice test, and within a week we had received almost 26,000 responses. Here's how you did.

Anyone who takes the citizenship quiz must get a 6/10 or higher to pass, while high school students would need a 7/10 to pass their civics test. Based on the responses to our quiz, 85.8 percent of you would pass the citizenship test, but fewer would pass the high school test.

More than 90 percent of respondents got these three questions right.

More than 70 percent answered these five questions correctly.

And fewer than 60 percent got these two questions right.

Feeling luckier? Try it again!