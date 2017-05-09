Texas may require students to pass a citizenship test. How did you do?
Last week, House lawmakers advanced a bill requiring high school students to pass the civics test that immigrants take when applying for citizenship. We created a similar quiz, and more than 25,000 of you took it. Here's how you did.
Last week, House lawmakers advanced a bill requiring high school students to pass the civics test that immigrants take when applying for citizenship. We created a 10-question quiz based on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services practice test, and within a week we had received almost 26,000 responses. Here's how you did.
Anyone who takes the citizenship quiz must get a 6/10 or higher to pass, while high school students would need a 7/10 to pass their civics test. Based on the responses to our quiz, 85.8 percent of you would pass the citizenship test, but fewer would pass the high school test.
More than 90 percent of respondents got these three questions right.
More than 70 percent answered these five questions correctly.
And fewer than 60 percent got these two questions right.
Feeling luckier? Try it again!
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up