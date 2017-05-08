Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

A JOURNEY WITH PANIC: With the Latest Advice on How to Stop Panic Symptoms Using Cognitive Behaviour Therapy

by James Manning, Nicola Ridgeway

A comprehensive book looks at the science of acute anxiety—and possible new approaches to treatment. Manning is the son of two efficient, hardworking Irish immigrants to Britain who rose to positions of power in their professions. But, according to the author, they were stymied when it came to parenting a son who was hesitant, introverted, and, from an early age, prone to periods of depression. Manning sketches in his autobiography in quick, economical strokes and skillfully uses it to ground the broader inquiry he and Ridgeway conduct into the causes, nature, and possible treatments for panic attacks … A thorough and quietly encouraging manual on the causes and containment of panic attacks.

