The Bookshelf: May 9, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights A Journey with Panic.
Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
A JOURNEY WITH PANIC: With the Latest Advice on How to Stop Panic Symptoms Using Cognitive Behaviour Therapy
by James Manning, Nicola Ridgeway
A comprehensive book looks at the science of acute anxiety—and possible new approaches to treatment. Manning is the son of two efficient, hardworking Irish immigrants to Britain who rose to positions of power in their professions. But, according to the author, they were stymied when it came to parenting a son who was hesitant, introverted, and, from an early age, prone to periods of depression. Manning sketches in his autobiography in quick, economical strokes and skillfully uses it to ground the broader inquiry he and Ridgeway conduct into the causes, nature, and possible treatments for panic attacks … A thorough and quietly encouraging manual on the causes and containment of panic attacks.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up