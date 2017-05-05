A measure advancing in the Texas Legislature would make baked goods, regardless of their temperature when served, exempt from sales tax.

State Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, said he authored House Bill 4054 after bakers in his district told him how confusing and difficult the current tax code can be to navigate.

