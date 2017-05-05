In the Texas Political Roundup: To Gov. Greg Abbott, a bill to crack down on “sanctuary” policies in Texas was a must-pass this session. And this week, Republican lawmakers delivered on the controversial legislation.

Plus, Texas Democrats are coming out of the woodwork to run for Congress in places few party leaders even paid any attention to a year ago. And soon the civics test immigrants must pass to become a U.S. citizen could be a graduation requirement for high school students in the state.

Read related Tribune coverage:

A bill that would ban "sanctuary" jurisdictions in Texas and allow police to inquire about the immigration status of people they lawfully detain cleared its final hurdle in the legislature.



Control for the U.S. House could run through Texas, thanks to a flood of Democrats lining up to challenge two longtime GOP incumbents.

A bill approved by the Texas House would require high school students pass a version of the civics test that immigrants must take when applying for U.S. citizenship. How well would you do? Take our quiz and find out.

