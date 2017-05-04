Watch the Texas House debate a call to amend the U.S. Constitution
The Texas House is set to debate a proposal Thursday that calls for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution — one of Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency items this legislative session.
The Texas House is set to debate a proposal Thursday that calls for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution — one of Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency items this legislative session.
Senate Joint Resolution 2, which the Senate approved in February, proposes amendments that would enact term limits for U.S. officials, impose spending limits on the federal government and limit its power. A convention could only happen if 34 states sign onto the idea. Ten states have already adopted resolutions calling for one.
Supporters say they back a convention of states to restore the balance of power between the federal and state governments, while skeptics say they're wary of how much power delegates at a convention could wield.
The House on Wednesday adopted and initially approved without debate two convention-related measures, one that outlines the duties and limits of Texas delegates if a national convention were to happen and another that cancels all but one of the Legislature's prior calls for a convention.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Watch the livestream above.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up