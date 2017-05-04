The Texas House is set to debate a proposal Thursday that calls for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution — one of Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency items this legislative session.

Senate Joint Resolution 2, which the Senate approved in February, proposes amendments that would enact term limits for U.S. officials, impose spending limits on the federal government and limit its power. A convention could only happen if 34 states sign onto the idea. Ten states have already adopted resolutions calling for one.

Supporters say they back a convention of states to restore the balance of power between the federal and state governments, while skeptics say they're wary of how much power delegates at a convention could wield.

The House on Wednesday adopted and initially approved without debate two convention-related measures, one that outlines the duties and limits of Texas delegates if a national convention were to happen and another that cancels all but one of the Legislature's prior calls for a convention.

