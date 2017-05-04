Texas House passes Dallas pension overhaul with little debate
The bill sailed through the lower chamber with three amendments from a Dallas lawmaker, all of which garnered support from author State Rep. Dan Flynn.
The Texas House on Thursday unanimously approved an overhaul to Dallas’ failing police and fire pension system, dealing a political blow to Mayor Mike Rawlings, who opposed the bill.
The lower chamber approved the bill with three minor amendments from State Rep. Yvonne Davis, D-Dallas. One of those amendments would allow pension members some flexibility over how they are paid annuities. Another would allow for lump-sum withdrawals in case of some hardships.
State Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Canton, who spearheaded the pension reform effort, accepted the three amendments. Davis did not bring up three more amendments she had pitched during a preliminary bill vote Wednesday. Her office did not release copies of the amendments.
Rawlings bemoaned the preliminary vote late Wednesday and said he’s already looking to the Senate to make changes to the bill, which has divided first responders and some City Council members.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Read related Tribune coverage:
- The House gave the Dallas pension plan preliminary approval on Wednesday.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up