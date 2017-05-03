Sanctuary cities, bathroom politics, Abbott's take on the session (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about the overnight debate over sanctuary cities, the status of the House's version of the bathroom bill and Gov. Greg Abbott's theory that this might be the best session yet.
