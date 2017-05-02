The Water Update
The Water Update is a collaboration between the Texas Tribune and Texas Water Journal covering key upcoming meetings and events, important personnel moves, and significant developments with regard to water at the Texas Legislature and water agencies.
Wednesday, May 3
- 5th Annual Texas Aquifer Conference; American Groundwater Trust, 4140 Governors Row, Austin (May 3-4)
- Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)
Thursday, May 4
- ASR for Texas; LCRA Redbud Center, 3601 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)
- Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (9:30 a.m.)
- Region L (South Central Texas) Regional Planning Group Meeting; 2800 U.S. N. Highway 281, San Antonio (9:30 a.m.)
Monday, May 8
- Brackish Groundwater Production Zones Stakeholder Meeting – Trinity Aquifer; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (11 a.m.)
- Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1. 012 (2 p.m. or upon adjournment of the Senate)
Tuesday, May 9
- Regional Financial Assistance Workshop; 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth (9 a.m.)
- Edwards Aquifer Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 10
- Lower Colorado River Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)
- Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)
Thursday, May 11
- Groundwater Management Area 15 Joint Planning Meeting; Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center, Room 108, 2805 Navarro St., Victoria (9 a.m.)
- Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)
Monday, May 15
- Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)
Tuesday, May 16
- Freshwater Mussel Work Group Meeting; 1701 Congress Ave., Austin (10 a.m.)
85th Texas Legislature - Water Legislation of Note:
HB 31 (Larson); relating to the regulation of groundwater. Voted out of House.
HB 180 (Lucio); relating to the review of groundwater conservation districts by the state auditor. Voted out of House.
HB 2215 (Price); relating to the deadline for adoption of desired future conditions in groundwater conservation districts. Voted out of House.
HB 2378 (Larson) and SB 774 (Perry); relating to extensions of an expired permit for the transfer of groundwater from a groundwater conservation district. Voted out of House and pending in Senate Agriculture, Water, and Rural Affairs.
HB 2802 (Larson); relating to the review of river authorities. Voted out of House.
HB 2943 (Larson); relating to the use of money in the state water pollution control revolving fund. Voted out of House.
HB 2948 (Larson); relating to the state and regional water planning process. Voted out of House.
HB 3618 (T. King); relating to the timing of the expiration of water quality permits. Voted out of House.
SB 696 (Perry); relating to a requirement that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality obtain or develop updated water availability models for certain river basins. Placed on Senate Intent Calendar.
