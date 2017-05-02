Wednesday, May 3

5th Annual Texas Aquifer Conference; American Groundwater Trust, 4140 Governors Row, Austin (May 3-4)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)

Thursday, May 4

ASR for Texas; LCRA Redbud Center, 3601 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)

Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Region L (South Central Texas) Regional Planning Group Meeting; 2800 U.S. N. Highway 281, San Antonio (9:30 a.m.)

Monday, May 8

Brackish Groundwater Production Zones Stakeholder Meeting – Trinity Aquifer; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (11 a.m.)

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1. 012 (2 p.m. or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Tuesday, May 9

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Regional Financial Assistance Workshop; 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth (9 a.m.)

Edwards Aquifer Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 10

Lower Colorado River Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)

Thursday, May 11

Groundwater Management Area 15 Joint Planning Meeting; Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center, Room 108, 2805 Navarro St., Victoria (9 a.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Monday, May 15

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Tuesday, May 16

Freshwater Mussel Work Group Meeting; 1701 Congress Ave., Austin (10 a.m.)

85th Texas Legislature - Water Legislation of Note:

HB 31 (Larson); relating to the regulation of groundwater. Voted out of House.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

HB 180 (Lucio); relating to the review of groundwater conservation districts by the state auditor. Voted out of House.

HB 2215 (Price); relating to the deadline for adoption of desired future conditions in groundwater conservation districts. Voted out of House.

HB 2378 (Larson) and SB 774 (Perry); relating to extensions of an expired permit for the transfer of groundwater from a groundwater conservation district. Voted out of House and pending in Senate Agriculture, Water, and Rural Affairs.

HB 2802 (Larson); relating to the review of river authorities. Voted out of House.

HB 2943 (Larson); relating to the use of money in the state water pollution control revolving fund. Voted out of House.

HB 2948 (Larson); relating to the state and regional water planning process. Voted out of House.

HB 3618 (T. King); relating to the timing of the expiration of water quality permits. Voted out of House.

SB 696 (Perry); relating to a requirement that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality obtain or develop updated water availability models for certain river basins. Placed on Senate Intent Calendar.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.