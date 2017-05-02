A melting glacier in Canada resulted in the first-ever observed instance of "river piracy" as the Slims River disappeared over a period of four days. Scientists who observed the phenomenon said the dramatic change was evidence of how abruptly things can be transformed with climate change. (The Guardian)

