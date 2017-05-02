A new report says that large amounts of wastewater from oil and gas production should be recycled within the oil and gas fields instead of being used for irrigation or other applications that could involve human and environmental exposure.  (Water Online)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial

Most Read