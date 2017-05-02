The organization My Living Waters launched a new online series called "Texas Water Heroes" featuring Dianne Wassenich, the program director of the San Marcos River Foundation. (Texas Living Waters)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial

Most Read