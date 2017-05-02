What: ASR for Texas! A one-day seminar on aquifer storage and recovery. For more information, click here.

Who: Presented by Collier Consulting and produced by WaterPR, featuring a keynote address from state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon and a presentation on aquifer storage and the state water plan from Matt Webb of the Texas Water Development Board.

When: Thursday, May 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: LCRA Redbud Center, 3601 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

