Event: Aquifer storage and recovery seminar
Collier Consulting and WaterPR present a one-day seminar on aquifer storage and recovery on Thursday.
What: ASR for Texas! A one-day seminar on aquifer storage and recovery. For more information, click here.
Who: Presented by Collier Consulting and produced by WaterPR, featuring a keynote address from state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon and a presentation on aquifer storage and the state water plan from Matt Webb of the Texas Water Development Board.
When: Thursday, May 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: LCRA Redbud Center, 3601 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
