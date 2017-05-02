As coastal areas may be affected by predicted rising sea levels, many residents may move to inland cities in Texas, according to a new study. Austin could gain as many as 800,000 new residents feeling the Florida coast, while Houston could add more than 250,000 people. (Houston Press)

