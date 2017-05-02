Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

FLOATING: A Life Regained

by Joe Minihane

In his debut memoir, a British journalist and copywriter tells the story of how outdoor swimming helped him cope with anxiety. Minihane had glamorous dreams of becoming a journalist and travel writer, but as he approached 30, he found himself churning out copy about “phones, game consoles and speakers” instead. Even worse, the anxiety that had trailed him since graduate school had become a permanent feature of his life that he hid from everyone, including his wife. … His first taste of the addictive headiness of a wild swim came with his experience in the River Granta. ... Detailed and searching, the book chronicles one man’s search for inner peace while reaffirming the calming power of the natural world.

