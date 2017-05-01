When it comes to local news, Community Impact is the gold standard in Texas, serving a hyper-engaged audience that eats up its 22 print editions statewide and expanding digital presence.

That makes it an obvious partner for The Texas Tribune, as we seek to inform and engage even more Texans on issues of statewide import.

Starting this month, the 1.7 million — and growing! — households that receive Community Impact will see a new feature in their newspapers, "News and Notes at the Capitol," produced by the Tribune and designed to supplement Community Impact's existing legislative coverage. Select Tribune stories also now appear in Community Impact's digital pages at communityimpact.com.

In addition to sharing editorial content, we're also joining forces with Community Impact on a special live event later this year, one that will bring local and state leaders together with the Texas business community to discuss key policy issues. Stay tuned for details!

We hope this partnership with Texas' fastest-growing local news organization will help foster a dialogue on issues crucial to communities statewide. We couldn't be more excited to team up!

