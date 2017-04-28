In the Texas Political Roundup: The Texas Legislature is at its closest point in six years to passing a bill that would outlaw “sanctuary” jurisdictions and would punish local law enforcement officials who do not cooperate with federal authorities.

Plus, schoolchildren could be subject to fewer standardized tests in the future.

And Dallas police and firefighters march in protest of the mayor’s handling of the pension crisis.

After emotional debate, Texas House tentatively passed "sanctuary" legislation along a party-line vote after one of the slowest moving but most emotional legislative days at the state Capitol.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says he's trying to protect taxpayers as he opposes bill aimed at fixing a pension fund shortfall. But first responders say he could exacerbate a shortage of police officers and firefighters.

