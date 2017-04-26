A new report on student achievement in the U.S. finds eighth graders' aptitude for arts remains stagnant. There’s been no significant change since 2008. Students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches performed better than most in visual arts and girls outperformed boys across the board. (NPR)

