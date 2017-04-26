Every two years, the south steps of the Texas Capitol fill with people holding rallies, carrying signs or lobbying lawmakers, all in hopes of seeing an issue live (or die) in the Legislature.

We want to know more about these people and their role in organizing Texans around policy issues, long before they surface at the Legislature. And we need your help.

Are you part of a group lobbying at the Capitol for or against certain legislation? How do you hope to impact policy at a local and statewide level? Is there a grassroots group in your area we should know about? As part of our ongoing effort to engage people directly impacted by state policy, we’re asking our readers to help us compile a list of community groups that we should be listening to. Our goal is to publish this list as a resource for our readers before the Legislature adjourns in May.

Help us learn more about the issues that matter to Texas communities by completing the short form below. Your privacy is important to us — you may also share tips and information by emailing reporter Alex Samuels directly at asamuels@texastribune.org

