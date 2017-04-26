Education secretary Betsy DeVos visited a small, rural school district in Ohio that struggles to make ends meet on Thursday. The town is potentially facing the loss of $2 million in federal funding if proposed budget cuts pass. Although the district voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, the small town's superintendent said, "public education is one area where Republicans have done nothing for us, really." (The New York Times)

