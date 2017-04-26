Colorado’s Senate recently passed a bill that would require the state to create an education bank of materials about the effects of marijuana. The new regulations, funded by revenue from state taxes on marijuana, would give public schools access to evidence-based findings provided by third-party contractors. (The Durango Herald)

