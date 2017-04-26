California might eliminate income tax for teachers
California’s teacher shortage has led lawmakers to consider no longer requiring some educators to pay income tax.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
California’s teacher shortage has led lawmakers to consider no longer requiring some educators to pay income tax. The new regulations, if adopted, would apply to teachers who have served in classrooms for more than six years. Proponents of the bill say the benefits of the long-term investment will outweigh projected annual losses of more than $615 million. (The Christian Science Monitor)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.