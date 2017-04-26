California’s teacher shortage has led lawmakers to consider no longer requiring some educators to pay income tax. The new regulations, if adopted, would apply to teachers who have served in classrooms for more than six years. Proponents of the bill say the benefits of the long-term investment will outweigh projected annual losses of more than $615 million. (The Christian Science Monitor)

