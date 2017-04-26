Trump has yet to make his mark on education policy
Trump’s first 100 days have resulted in fewer education policy changes, compared to Obama and Bush.
Trump’s first 100 days have resulted in fewer education policy changes, compared to Obama and Bush. While the president has overturned and rescinded a number of Obama-era education programs, he has yet to enact his own proposals, one of which is a pledge to pass a major expansion of school choice laws through Congress. (Education Week)
