Trump’s first 100 days have resulted in fewer education policy changes, compared to Obama and Bush. While the president has overturned and rescinded a number of Obama-era education programs, he has yet to enact his own proposals, one of which is a pledge to pass a major expansion of school choice laws through Congress. (Education Week)

