Described as “Match.com for pre-med students,’’ a new app created by a Dallas doctor aims at increasing the number of minority doctors by linking minority students interested in medical careers with admissions officers. (KERA)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.

Start the conversation

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial

Most Read