New app links minority students with medical schools
A new app created by a Dallas doctor aims at increasing the number of minority doctors by linking minority students interested in medical careers with admissions officers.
Described as “Match.com for pre-med students,’’ a new app created by a Dallas doctor aims at increasing the number of minority doctors by linking minority students interested in medical careers with admissions officers. (KERA)
