The Bookshelf: April 25, 2017
In this week's Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights Strange Contagion.
Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
STRANGE CONTAGION: Inside the Surprising Science of Infectious Behaviors and Viral Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves
by Lee Daniel Kravetz
Yawning can be contagious. Suicide, too, as this intriguing book shows. ... As journalist and psychologist Kravetz writes, once bulimia was separated from anorexia and described in the psychological literature, the incidence of the disease grew and even spread to places where it had been unknown. ... Now, it seems, psychologists are seeking a common language for epidemic suicide, the larger subject of Kravetz’s look at how harmful memes spread and to which he was introduced when, soon after moving to Silicon Valley, he was on hand to record instances of children killing or harming themselves in patterns that suggest social contagion in all its varieties ... A worthy, only occasionally clunky treatise on matters of urgent concern.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.