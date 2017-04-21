Why don’t more Texas school buses have seat belts? (audio)
After deadly accidents in Texas, Houston Public Media looked at what state lawmakers did in the past – and are doing now to protect children.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Despite a Texas law passed a decade ago to equip more school buses with shoulder seat belts, relatively few buses have them today. Why?
Read the full story at Houston Public Media.
See more from The Texas Tribune:
• Texas House passes statewide ban on texting while driving.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
• State Sen. Sylvia Garcia asked for a study on school bus safety.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.