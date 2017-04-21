In the Texas Political Roundup: Before scores of Texans voiced opposition to another “bathroom bill” working its way through the Legislature, the governor broke his silence on the issue.

Plus, the state is one step closer to enacting a statewide framework for ride-hailing companies.

And Texas’ top liquor regulator resigned amid controversy uncovered in a Texas Tribune investigation.

Before passing a proposal that would override local regulations concerning ride-hailing companies, House Republicans successfully added language to define “sex” as the “physical condition of being male or female.”

Amid a controversy over travel to fancy resorts and other spending controversies, the head of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Sherry Cook, is out.

