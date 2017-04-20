Watch Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith's interview of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on the KLRU-TV program "Overheard with Evan Smith." Pelosi previously served as the first female speaker of the U.S. House. In 2013, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

