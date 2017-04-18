Researchers investigated sources of bacterial contamination in the Dickinson Bayou watershed and found on-site sewage facilities may not be the major cause for their proliferation in the area. They used water quality monitoring stations to assess E. coli concentrations in the surface runoff from the facilities near the watershed, in Fort Bend and Galveston counties, and attributed human origin to a portion of the E. coli from both sites. (Texas Water Journal)

