Study finds America's lakes are getting saltier
The first large-scale study of chloride in North American lakes has found that lakes are getting saltier. Even small exposure to build-up along the shore because of road salt, which is used to clear out snow and ice, can significantly increase salinization levels. Researchers say the saltiness of a lake can provide a window into the ecological health of its watershed and indicate environmental disruption. (Water Online)
