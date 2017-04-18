What: The Texas-Israeli Water Innovation Showcase will explore how Texas can leverage Israel's cutting-edge water technology to meet the state's future water challenges.

Who: The Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce and the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment are bringing together leaders in the water industry and water policy from Texas and Israel.

When: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: J. Garland Warren Room, 1100 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos

