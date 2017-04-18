Event: Texas Aquifer Conference
The Annual Texas Aquifer Conference, focusing on "Everything Aquifers and Groundwater Management," will take place in Austin on May 3-4 at the Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark.
What: The Annual Texas Aquifer Conference, "Everything Aquifers and Groundwater Management," with current information on regulatory concerns and the economic and environmental benefits of water management strategies for Texas.
Who: Co-sponsored by the American Ground Water Trust and the Texas Water Development Board. The conference will bring together engineers, scientists, water-resource managers, agency professionals and attorneys concerned with water management.
When: May 3-4
Where: Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark, 4140 Governors Row, Austin
