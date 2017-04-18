Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

UPSTREAM: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table

by Langdon Cook

A tale of a species on life support and the ramifications for people, nature, and place. [...] Drawn to the wild as a source of rejuvenation and sustenance, the author [...] began pulling at a thread that would take him on a journey across the Pacific Northwest [...] Cook was guided along the way by a diverse, colorful cast of characters, including ecologists, conservationists, activists, chefs, restaurateurs, commercial fishermen, and others, each sharing their stories, politics, passions, and philosophies on the state of the world and pathways for the future. Exposing striking human-salmon parallels, these stories tell of settlement and cultural clashes, of life cycles and migrations, of deforestation and industrial agriculture, of racism and gentrification, and Cook skillfully illustrates the interconnectedness of it all.

