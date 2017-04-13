At a hearing Thursday of the Texas House Committee on General Investigating and Ethics, top officials at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will testify about controversial spending practices at the agency.
The hearing comes after The Texas Tribune reported on the numerous junkets the TABC brass has taken to exotic locales, including Hawaii, and perks that include state-owned cars, free gas, high-powered weapons and even "hazardous duty pay" — all on the taxpayer's dime.
Among those expected to testify before the panel are the top two TABC officials, Executive Director Sherry Cook and Deputy Director Ed Swedberg.
Watch our livestream of the hearing above.
