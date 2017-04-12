A controversial bill in West Virginia that would get rid of current common core standards and the standardized test system has passed the state's senate. The legislation, authored by Gov. Jim Justice, is vague, critics say, and does not suggest ways to replace the erased infrastructure. (Charleston Gazette-Mail)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.