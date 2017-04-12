Parents have flooded a school district in Tampa, Florida, with negative emails after officials requested feedback about proposed changes to school hours. Concerns included disruptions in family and after-school activity schedules, safety concerns for children waiting for buses in the dark, and the health risks associated with less sleep time for teenagers. The school board will vote on the issue April 25. (Tampa Bay Times)

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.