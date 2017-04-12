Spending accounts for Idaho teens buy new opportunities
In Idaho, every student between seventh and 12th grade receives $4,125 in an online account to use for approved dual-credit and other education-related costs.
In Idaho, every student between seventh and 12th grade receives $4,125 in an online account to use for approved dual-credit and other education-related costs. The funds are part of a state plan to improve K-12 education, specifically to increase the number of high school students who earn college credits by taking AP courses. These programs are easily accessible for wealthier school communities, but are often out of reach for high school students whose families cannot afford the fees associated with them. (The Hechinger Report)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.