In Idaho, every student between seventh and 12th grade receives $4,125 in an online account to use for approved dual-credit and other education-related costs. The funds are part of a state plan to improve K-12 education, specifically to increase the number of high school students who earn college credits by taking AP courses. These programs are easily accessible for wealthier school communities, but are often out of reach for high school students whose families cannot afford the fees associated with them. (The Hechinger Report)

