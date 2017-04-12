Massachusetts math scores top U.S. but trail global competition
Massachusetts may have outperformed the rest of the U.S. with its public school students’ mathematics scores, but the state is aiming for better.
Massachusetts may have outperformed the rest of the U.S. with its public school students’ mathematics scores, but the state is aiming for better. Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester says more is needed to ensure students are competitive in a global job market. According to the most recent data from the Program for International Student Assessment, Massachusetts is 20th in the world, behind countries like Japan and Singapore. (WBUR)
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.