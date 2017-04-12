Massachusetts may have outperformed the rest of the U.S. with its public school students’ mathematics scores, but the state is aiming for better. Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester says more is needed to ensure students are competitive in a global job market. According to the most recent data from the Program for International Student Assessment, Massachusetts is 20th in the world, behind countries like Japan and Singapore. (WBUR)

