Hog fights, Paxton's change of venue and Flat Stanley (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about an unruly Texas budget fight, the relocation of AG Ken Paxton's jury trial, and a warm and fuzzy photo of often-at-odds state leaders.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about an unruly Texas budget fight, the relocation of AG Ken Paxton's jury trial, and a warm and fuzzy photo of often-at-odds state leaders.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.