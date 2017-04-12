Five years ago, a district in Harrisburg, Missouri, switched to a four-day school week to save costs and retain staff members. They increased the hours students attended school Tuesday through Friday, so they could take Monday off. Two years out, a survey of parents revealed a majority were satisfied with the setup. (Columbia Missourian)

